Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.65

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 72.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

