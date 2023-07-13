Brian E. Cabrera Sells 15,674 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 15,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $16,771.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 228,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,358.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quantum Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QMCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 3,297.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

