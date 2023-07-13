Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 700 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $705.50.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $777.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $713.63 and its 200 day moving average is $665.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.63 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

