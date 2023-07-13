Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $193.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.44 and its 200 day moving average is $192.58. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

