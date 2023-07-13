Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CRO John Hurley Sells 22,681 Shares

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) CRO John Hurley sold 22,681 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $24,268.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 384,181 shares in the company, valued at $411,073.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quantum Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of QMCO opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Quantum

A number of research firms recently commented on QMCO. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Quantum by 3,297.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Quantum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Further Reading

