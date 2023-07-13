Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after buying an additional 50,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,719,000 after buying an additional 229,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

