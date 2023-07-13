loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $20,497.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 861,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Thursday, July 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $19,598.04.

On Friday, June 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $9,079.17.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $21,397.86.

On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,497.85.

On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $20,897.91.

On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $18,798.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.

On Friday, May 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $18,498.15.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $17,798.22.

On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $16,798.32.

loanDepot Trading Up 0.9 %

LDI opened at $2.15 on Thursday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $207.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.44 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.