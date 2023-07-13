HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Up to $31.54

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.54, but opened at $32.47. HP shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 2,103,616 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

HP Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,594. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in HP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

