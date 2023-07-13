iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.46

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.46 and last traded at $97.30, with a volume of 22814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

