Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $30,000 Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after acquiring an additional 346,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $406,342.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,913,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $406,342.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $19,913,916.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,742.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,554 shares of company stock worth $16,978,923 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBS stock opened at $542.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of -185.29 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $549.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.