Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Senior Officer Thomas Carlton Stewart Sells 19,667 Shares

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Carlton Stewart sold 19,667 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$12,193.54.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 1.4 %

WEED opened at C$0.74 on Thursday. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$434.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.40 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.65 to C$0.61 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.16.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.