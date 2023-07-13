Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

