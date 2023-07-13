Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Douglas Dynamics worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $1,589,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLOW. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

In related news, Director James L. Janik purchased 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $187,013.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $682.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.72%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

