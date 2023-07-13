NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

NetScout Systems stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at $715,443.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at $715,443.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

