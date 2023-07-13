D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Impinj Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $87.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.01. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.12 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Impinj news, Director Steve Sanghi acquired 23,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $363,869.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,611.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,658 shares of company stock worth $2,258,681. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

