WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after buying an additional 124,253 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.18.

WEC stock opened at $90.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

