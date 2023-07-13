Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $43,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $117.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day moving average is $132.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.81 and a 1 year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.