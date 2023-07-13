Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,732,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 998,164 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.79% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $43,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,525,000 after purchasing an additional 369,428 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,439,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after purchasing an additional 545,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,746,000 after buying an additional 697,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,617,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,442,000 after buying an additional 721,574 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

