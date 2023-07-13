Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,103,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 736,569 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $43,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.