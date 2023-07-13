Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,095 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Mplx worth $42,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 37,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 107,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 61.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 50.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Mplx Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.41. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.90%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

