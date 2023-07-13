Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 464,063 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $33,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 169,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $220,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average is $76.76. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.75%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

