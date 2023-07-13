Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,281 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Datadog worth $34,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $6,602,612.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,138 shares in the company, valued at $27,381,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 771,873 shares of company stock worth $70,159,165 in the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $105.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.56. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

