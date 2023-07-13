Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $41,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPR opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

