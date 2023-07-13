Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 722,701 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Fortive worth $40,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 167,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,377,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,903,000 after buying an additional 229,069 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fortive by 290.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Fortive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

Shares of FTV opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.19. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $75.35.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

