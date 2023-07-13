Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550,141 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $35,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,594,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,473,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,371 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $9,479,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLK opened at $18.87 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

