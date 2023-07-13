Jennison Associates LLC Sells 146,687 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 146,687 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Seagen worth $34,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,164.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,389 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,164.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,605,808. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen stock opened at $196.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.16 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $207.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.68 and a 200-day moving average of $178.08.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

