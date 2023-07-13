Jennison Associates LLC Sells 43,271 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 612,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,271 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $38,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.0 %

APO opened at $77.99 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,058,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,347,969.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120,843 shares of company stock valued at $137,888,438 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

