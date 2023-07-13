Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 79,279 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,279 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Inari Medical worth $36,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,924,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after buying an additional 1,019,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,581,000 after buying an additional 573,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 13.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,930,000 after acquiring an additional 416,425 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $56.04 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.30.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,098,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,401,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $895,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,774.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,401,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,233 shares of company stock worth $11,134,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

