Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 28,802 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,802 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $36,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,706 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $52,983.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,458.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,706 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $52,983.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,458.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,487,860 shares of company stock worth $70,319,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.