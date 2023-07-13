Jennison Associates LLC Has $40.38 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $40,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.34. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

