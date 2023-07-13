Jennison Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,839,885 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,077 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $34,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,404,950,000 after buying an additional 6,218,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $276,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

