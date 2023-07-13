Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,846,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,840 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $35,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,383,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $21,807,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 667,610 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $11,669,000. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of ($140.02) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.06 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

