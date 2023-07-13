Jennison Associates LLC Has $40.02 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,719 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $40,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

