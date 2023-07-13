Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 180,173 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,173 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.42% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $35,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EPAC opened at $26.95 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.