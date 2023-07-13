Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,301 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.53% of Boyd Gaming worth $34,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BYD opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $71.69.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Further Reading

