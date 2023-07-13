Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,157 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Howard Hughes worth $35,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $93,912.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,004,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,567,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $142,326.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $93,912.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,004,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,567,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 316,744 shares of company stock worth $23,588,812. 33.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.