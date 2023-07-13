Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 441 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,221,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,277,000 after acquiring an additional 87,347 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at $645,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at $645,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,668,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,628,230 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

NYSE:BOX opened at $29.73 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.69, a P/E/G ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

