Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of National Bank by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.90.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.49 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

