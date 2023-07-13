PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 301.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

