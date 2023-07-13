Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Amcor by 117.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

