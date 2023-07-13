Caprock Group LLC Has $973,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NYSE TJX opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.13. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

