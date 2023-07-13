Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of B. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,200,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Barnes Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,050,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,694,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,349,000 after purchasing an additional 76,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Barnes Group

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at $202,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barnes Group Price Performance

B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 381.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

About Barnes Group

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.