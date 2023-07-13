First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 12th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for First Guaranty Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.91 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.25%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $3,375,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 335.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.