Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 19,501 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,479 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 19,501 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 272,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

