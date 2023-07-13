Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 1,251 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.20. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

