iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $111.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $966.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.65. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $98.62 and a 52 week high of $127.32.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

