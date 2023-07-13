Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $60,000.

NYSE RBC opened at $222.63 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $195.06 and a one year high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.18 and its 200-day moving average is $222.45.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

