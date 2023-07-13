Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.9 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $114.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

