Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 0.8 %

OII opened at $22.27 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 2.84.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

