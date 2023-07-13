Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $88.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $90.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.